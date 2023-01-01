Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 4.7% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.35. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.