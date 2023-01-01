Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 600.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,450 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

NYSE:CVX opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.35. The stock has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

