Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 380.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.8% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $179.49 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

