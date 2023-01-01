Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $179.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

