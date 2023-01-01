Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Increased by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 40.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 78.9% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $179.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.