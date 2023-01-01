Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 101,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,223,536 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $5.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 73.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.73%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -32.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,346,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.