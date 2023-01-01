Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 101,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,223,536 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $5.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 73.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth $72,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after buying an additional 885,442 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 50.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,472,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 493,047 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 134.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,162 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

