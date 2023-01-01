China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.57. The firm has a market cap of $323.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

