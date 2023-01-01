Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in December

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,006,700 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 1,637,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.9 days.
Chinasoft International Stock Performance
Shares of CFTLF opened at $0.90 on Friday. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
