Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in December

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,006,700 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 1,637,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.9 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

Shares of CFTLF opened at $0.90 on Friday. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform.

