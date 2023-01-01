Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.39 on Friday. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

