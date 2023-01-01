Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $4,270,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $219,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $451.62 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.