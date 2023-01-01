Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 43.1% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 29.9% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.68.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.23 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.