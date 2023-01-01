Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,191,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 235,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Trading Up 0.0 %

Clearfield stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.42. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $95.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

