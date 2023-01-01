Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $82,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $1,077,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $4,720,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 23.2% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 105,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 19,792 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 36.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $134.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,459 shares of company stock valued at $21,937,764. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.04.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

