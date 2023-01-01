Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.50 ($28.21).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.93) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.38) to GBX 2,500 ($30.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.19) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 29,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,003 ($24.17), for a total value of £595,572.02 ($718,769.03). Insiders have bought 628 shares of company stock worth $1,242,668 in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

About Coca-Cola HBC

LON:CCH opened at GBX 1,973 ($23.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,541.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,969.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,942.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,706 ($32.66).

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

