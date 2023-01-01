Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,337.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.50 ($28.21).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCH shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.93) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.38) to GBX 2,500 ($30.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.19) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola HBC

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,977 ($23.86) per share, with a total value of £4,131.93 ($4,986.64). Insiders bought 628 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,668 in the last ninety days.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 2.3 %

About Coca-Cola HBC

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 1,973 ($23.81) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,706 ($32.66). The stock has a market cap of £7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,541.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,969.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,942.94.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

