Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,259 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,180,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 97,341 shares of company stock worth $4,902,678 and sold 368,182 shares worth $15,403,453. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $259.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

