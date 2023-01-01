Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

CL opened at $78.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

