Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,333 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

