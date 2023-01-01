Comparing LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Blue Group and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LegalZoom.com 2 1 3 0 2.17

Earnings and Valuation

LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $16.71, indicating a potential upside of 115.95%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

This table compares Global Blue Group and LegalZoom.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $146.41 million 5.71 -$110.71 million ($0.40) -11.58 LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 2.59 -$108.66 million ($0.38) -20.37

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group. LegalZoom.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Blue Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group -35.29% N/A -7.45% LegalZoom.com -12.15% -38.19% -15.70%

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Global Blue Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; and Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.