Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 37,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,979,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

COMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Compass had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

