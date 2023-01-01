Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 304,760 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMPX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $634.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 402,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 402,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 878,650 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 709,071 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

