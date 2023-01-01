Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $21.13. Confluent shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 1,273 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.

Confluent Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,543,000 after buying an additional 500,166 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

