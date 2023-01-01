Contrasting Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) & First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 30.26% 16.37% 1.47% First of Long Island 32.35% 11.97% 1.09%

Volatility & Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

24.2% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Guaranty Bancshares and First of Long Island, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.58%. First of Long Island has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than First of Long Island.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and First of Long Island’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $127.13 million 3.25 $39.81 million $3.43 10.10 First of Long Island $135.53 million 3.01 $43.09 million $1.99 9.05

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats First of Long Island on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trustee, custodial and escrow, investment management, retirement plan, ATM, night depository, direct deposit, and cashier's check services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services; debit cards; letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 32 full-service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA) and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines of credit/loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services, as well as investment securities, management, and advisory services. It operates 40 branches, including 17 branches in Nassau, 15 in Suffolk, 5 in Queens, 2 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

