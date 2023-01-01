Contrasting Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND)

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Scientific Industries and Seer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Seer 0 2 0 0 2.00

Seer has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.28%. Given Seer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Industries -51.06% -22.26% -19.76% Seer -646.27% -18.80% -17.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Scientific Industries and Seer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.2% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Scientific Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Seer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scientific Industries and Seer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Industries $11.40 million 3.38 -$5.64 million N/A N/A Seer $6.62 million 54.88 -$71.17 million ($1.45) -4.00

Scientific Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Seer.

Volatility & Risk

Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seer beats Scientific Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. The company offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers. It also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubated shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and high/low programmable magnetic, four-place high/low programmable magnetic, large volume magnetic, and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, the company offers bioprocessing systems, including cell growth quantifier for biomass monitoring in shake flasks, liquid injection system for automated feeding in shake flasks, and various coaster systems and flow-through cells for pH and DO monitoring and analytical software; and moisture analyzers, automated pill counters, test stands, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. Its products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly to customers, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

