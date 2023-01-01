Contrasting Sweetgreen (SG) and Its Rivals

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sweetgreen to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sweetgreen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sweetgreen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Sweetgreen Competitors
|497
|4090
|5343
|232
|2.52
Sweetgreen currently has a consensus price target of 19.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.70%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 25.01%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than its peers.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sweetgreen
|$339.87 million
|-$153.18 million
|-3.60
|Sweetgreen Competitors
|$1.87 billion
|$215.06 million
|-2.13
Sweetgreen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Sweetgreen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sweetgreen
|-45.27%
|-30.98%
|-26.19%
|Sweetgreen Competitors
|1.05%
|-13.63%
|2.14%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Sweetgreen peers beat Sweetgreen on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
