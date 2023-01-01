Contrasting Sweetgreen (SG) and Its Rivals

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sweetgreen to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sweetgreen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen Competitors 497 4090 5343 232 2.52

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus price target of 19.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.70%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 25.01%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million -$153.18 million -3.60 Sweetgreen Competitors $1.87 billion $215.06 million -2.13

This table compares Sweetgreen and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sweetgreen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Sweetgreen Competitors 1.05% -13.63% 2.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sweetgreen peers beat Sweetgreen on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

