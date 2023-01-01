Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Trading Down 4.4%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.74. Approximately 160,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,326,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMMC shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.32.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.67. The company has a market cap of C$365.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37.

Insider Activity

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In related news, Director William Albert Washington acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$844,270. In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total transaction of C$734,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,704,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,860,370.87. Also, Director William Albert Washington bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at C$844,270. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,650,700 shares of company stock worth $10,037,661.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

