Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corteva by 294.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

