Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $13.13

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $12.64. Couchbase shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 608 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BASE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Couchbase Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $598.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. The business had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

