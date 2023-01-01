Country Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,229 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.42.

Shares of JPM opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.28. The firm has a market cap of $393.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

