Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Down 3.4%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 23,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,480,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. New Street Research started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 757,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,634.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 757,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,634.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,174.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 310,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.