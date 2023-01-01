Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading Down 3.4%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.16. 23,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,480,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

Coupang Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $223,654.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 757,146 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,634.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 757,146 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,634.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock worth $680,784,835. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,174.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 1,125.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 38.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

