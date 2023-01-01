Critical Review: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NeoVolta and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67

NeoVolta currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 258.42%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.27%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $4.82 million 19.01 N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $4.60 million 23.84 -$124.22 million ($3.55) -0.42

This table compares NeoVolta and Eos Energy Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeoVolta has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises -1,109.86% -2,650.45% -153.15%

Summary

NeoVolta beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

