Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.10. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

