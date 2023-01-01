CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

CSX opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

