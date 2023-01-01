CTC Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CTC Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $315.86 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.57. The firm has a market cap of $323.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

