Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Short Interest Up 22.7% in December

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Cue Health

In other news, insider Clint Sever sold 19,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $47,340.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,950,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 245,034 shares of company stock valued at $812,766 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 29,315 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cue Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cue Health by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cue Health by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 249,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cue Health Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Cue Health stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.12. Cue Health has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.03 million. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cue Health will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

