CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.02. CureVac shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 91 shares traded.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
