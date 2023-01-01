CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.02. CureVac shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 91 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CureVac Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.