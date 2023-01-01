CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading Up 3.3%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 5,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 846,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.
The stock has a market cap of $530.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
