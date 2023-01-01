Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.88 and last traded at $52.88. 2,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 154,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Danaos Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $1.29. Danaos had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 27.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after buying an additional 71,016 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

