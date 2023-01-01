Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,470.00 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $184.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $530,647.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 142,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,009,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,878.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 200,399 shares valued at $15,111,677. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

