DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.39. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 38,812 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,795,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,593,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

