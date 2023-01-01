DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.
Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.39. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
