Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WILYY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Demant A/S from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Stock Up 4.2 %

Demant A/S stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.