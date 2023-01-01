Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Short Interest Up 76.4% in December

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,700 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the November 30th total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 155.8 days.

Deterra Royalties Price Performance

OTCMKTS DETRF opened at 3.30 on Friday. Deterra Royalties has a 52 week low of 2.50 and a 52 week high of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 3.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deterra Royalties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. It is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. The company holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

Featured Stories

