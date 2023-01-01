DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Down 4%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91. Approximately 3,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 435,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,640,000 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $59,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,985,251.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 156,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 62,904 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,514,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

