Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

About Digital Turbine

Shares of APPS stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.36. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

