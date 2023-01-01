Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Down to $15.31

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $14.83. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 11,781 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on APPS. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.
Digital Turbine Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine
About Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.