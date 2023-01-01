Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Down to $15.31

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $14.83. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 11,781 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on APPS. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

About Digital Turbine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 73,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

