Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 3,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 402,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 2.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.45.
Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
