Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 561,037 shares.The stock last traded at $135.63 and had previously closed at $131.71.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.09.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMV. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $600,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.