Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $31.04. Approximately 108,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,042,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $649,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $20,267,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.